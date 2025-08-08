Left Menu

Agniveers Set Sail: New Guardians of India's Maritime Future

Over 2,000 Agniveers, including 309 female recruits, completed their training with the Indian Coast Guard. The passing out parade took place at INS Chilka, with Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar addressing the graduates. They are set to enhance India's maritime capabilities amidst growing strategic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous ceremony at INS Chilka, 2,010 Agniveers, including 309 women, successfully completed their training in the Indian Coast Guard. The passing out parade, reviewed by Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, marked a significant milestone for the 6th batch of recruits.

Addressing the Agniveers, Vice-Admiral Pendharkar emphasized the strategic importance of the Indian Navy's expanding capabilities which include advanced technology and maritime assets. He inspired the new recruits with a call to serve with honor and dedication in protecting national interests across the Indo-Pacific region.

The ceremony, attended by families and dignitaries, underlined the essential role INS Chilka plays in transforming recruits into skilled sea warriors, ready to meet the challenges of safeguarding India's vast maritime domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

