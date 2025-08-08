Agniveers Set Sail: New Guardians of India's Maritime Future

In a momentous ceremony at INS Chilka, 2,010 Agniveers, including 309 women, successfully completed their training in the Indian Coast Guard. The passing out parade, reviewed by Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, marked a significant milestone for the 6th batch of recruits.

Addressing the Agniveers, Vice-Admiral Pendharkar emphasized the strategic importance of the Indian Navy's expanding capabilities which include advanced technology and maritime assets. He inspired the new recruits with a call to serve with honor and dedication in protecting national interests across the Indo-Pacific region.

The ceremony, attended by families and dignitaries, underlined the essential role INS Chilka plays in transforming recruits into skilled sea warriors, ready to meet the challenges of safeguarding India's vast maritime domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)