Clash Over Commemoration: Tensions Rise at Nabanna Protest March
A protest march to mark the anniversary of a doctor's brutal death saw tensions as police allegedly obstructed the victim's family. Despite court clearance, the police reportedly intervened multiple times. The march was organized with two sanctioned gathering spots, amidst high security and prohibitory orders near Nabanna.
Tensions flared during a protest march commemorating the anniversary of a doctor's murder at RG Kar Medical College. Police allegedly intervened to prevent the family from attending, despite court permission for a peaceful rally.
The family and opposition leaders urged citizens to participate, while BJP workers were instructed to march without partisan banners. Despite multiple police efforts to impede them, the march proceeded, illustrating the volatile situation.
According to a senior officer, designated areas were provided for gatherings, and stringent security measures, including barricading and prohibitory orders, were enforced to maintain order around Nabanna. Law enforcement cautioned against any violent breaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
