Left Menu

Clash Over Commemoration: Tensions Rise at Nabanna Protest March

A protest march to mark the anniversary of a doctor's brutal death saw tensions as police allegedly obstructed the victim's family. Despite court clearance, the police reportedly intervened multiple times. The march was organized with two sanctioned gathering spots, amidst high security and prohibitory orders near Nabanna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:43 IST
Clash Over Commemoration: Tensions Rise at Nabanna Protest March
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared during a protest march commemorating the anniversary of a doctor's murder at RG Kar Medical College. Police allegedly intervened to prevent the family from attending, despite court permission for a peaceful rally.

The family and opposition leaders urged citizens to participate, while BJP workers were instructed to march without partisan banners. Despite multiple police efforts to impede them, the march proceeded, illustrating the volatile situation.

According to a senior officer, designated areas were provided for gatherings, and stringent security measures, including barricading and prohibitory orders, were enforced to maintain order around Nabanna. Law enforcement cautioned against any violent breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025