Punjab and Haryana Leaders Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana joined in the festivities of Raksha Bandhan by extending heartfelt greetings to the public. Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann emphasized the cultural significance of the festival, celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

Both Mann and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini took to social media and public platforms to share their well-wishes. Saini prayed for the festival to further strengthen the ties of love, trust, and protection among siblings.

Other political figures, such as Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, also joined in the celebrations, offering their greetings to the citizens on this special occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)