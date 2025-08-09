Punjab and Haryana Leaders Celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Punjab and Haryana leaders extended warm greetings to people celebrating Raksha Bandhan, highlighting its significance as a festival of love and protection between siblings. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini, along with other leaders, celebrated the auspicious occasion with well-wishes and prayers for strong familial bonds.
The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana joined in the festivities of Raksha Bandhan by extending heartfelt greetings to the public. Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann emphasized the cultural significance of the festival, celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.
Both Mann and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini took to social media and public platforms to share their well-wishes. Saini prayed for the festival to further strengthen the ties of love, trust, and protection among siblings.
Other political figures, such as Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, also joined in the celebrations, offering their greetings to the citizens on this special occasion.
