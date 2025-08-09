Left Menu

Punjab and Haryana Leaders Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Punjab and Haryana leaders extended warm greetings to people celebrating Raksha Bandhan, highlighting its significance as a festival of love and protection between siblings. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini, along with other leaders, celebrated the auspicious occasion with well-wishes and prayers for strong familial bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-08-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:00 IST
Punjab and Haryana Leaders Celebrate Raksha Bandhan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana joined in the festivities of Raksha Bandhan by extending heartfelt greetings to the public. Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann emphasized the cultural significance of the festival, celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

Both Mann and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini took to social media and public platforms to share their well-wishes. Saini prayed for the festival to further strengthen the ties of love, trust, and protection among siblings.

Other political figures, such as Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, also joined in the celebrations, offering their greetings to the citizens on this special occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025