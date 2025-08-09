Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Tibetan Organizations
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the organization's headquarters in Nagpur with members of the Regional Tibetan Women's Association and Bharat Tibet Cooperation Forum, along with activists from the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, who tied rakhi to him during the event.
In a gesture symbolizing unity and cultural connection, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Tibetan organizations at the headquarters in Nagpur. This event took place on Saturday, emphasizing the strengthening of ties across communities.
The festive occasion saw members of the Regional Tibetan Women's Association and Bharat Tibet Cooperation Forum tying rakhi to Bhagwat. The ceremony highlighted cultural solidarity and friendship, as reported by the Vishva Samvad Kendra.
Additionally, activists from the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, the women's wing of the RSS, participated by tying rakhi to the Sarsanghchalak, enhancing the bond within the Sangh and with the Tibetan community.
