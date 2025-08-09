Star-Studded Honors: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Sonu Nigam to Receive Prestigious Awards
Renowned music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam are set to receive the Madhya Pradesh government's National Lata Mangeshkar Award in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be honored with the National Kishore Kumar Award for 2024 and 2025, respectively.
- Country:
- India
The music industry is set to witness a grand celebration as the Madhya Pradesh government announces the recipients of its prestigious music awards.
The esteemed trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, known for their exceptional compositions, have been named as recipients of the 2024 National Lata Mangeshkar Award. The celebrated singer Sonu Nigam will receive the award in 2025.
In addition, the National Kishore Kumar Award will honor lyricist Prasoon Joshi and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2024 and 2025, respectively. The ceremonies are scheduled in Indore and Khandwa, the birthplaces of the legendary artists Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Elevates Healthcare: CM Yadav Unveils Advanced Medical Facilities in Bhopal
Unraveling the Organic Cotton Scam in Madhya Pradesh
Four members of family commit suicide by consuming poison in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh: Police.
Madhya Pradesh Police Shake-up Amid Rajput Protests
Allegations of Corruption in Madhya Pradesh Anganwadi Recruitment Drive