Star-Studded Honors: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Sonu Nigam to Receive Prestigious Awards

The music industry is set to witness a grand celebration as the Madhya Pradesh government announces the recipients of its prestigious music awards.

The esteemed trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, known for their exceptional compositions, have been named as recipients of the 2024 National Lata Mangeshkar Award. The celebrated singer Sonu Nigam will receive the award in 2025.

In addition, the National Kishore Kumar Award will honor lyricist Prasoon Joshi and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2024 and 2025, respectively. The ceremonies are scheduled in Indore and Khandwa, the birthplaces of the legendary artists Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)