Seventh 'Final Destination' Film Announced: A Thrilling Franchise Revival

The iconic horror franchise 'Final Destination' is set to make a comeback with its seventh installment. Following the release of 'Final Destination Bloodlines' in May, writer Lori Evans Taylor will once again collaborate on the screenplay. The film will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.

The 'Final Destination' franchise is ready to make a spine-chilling return with its seventh film installment. This follows closely on the heels of the sixth movie, 'Final Destination Bloodlines', which premiered in May. Lori Evans Taylor, who co-wrote the previous installment with Gary Busick, will return to script the new screenplay, as confirmed by entertainment news outlet Variety.

Production will see a strong team including Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, Toby Emmerich, and Warren Zide, who will be the executive producer, as they combine efforts to bring the Warner Bros and New Line movie to fruition. The directorial role will be filled by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.

The latest film, 'Final Destination Bloodlines', revived interest in the 25-year-old franchise after a 14-year hiatus since 'Final Destination 5' in 2011. Known for its gripping storyline where characters try to outsmart destiny after ominous premonitions, the franchise remains a fan favorite. Taylor, with credits like 'Cellar Door' and the directorial work 'Bed Rest' starring Melissa Barrera, adds her unique touch once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

