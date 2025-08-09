Sikkim Honors Mothers: A Grand Celebration at Amma Samman Divas

The 'Amma Samman Divas' function in Sikkim takes a celebratory approach this Sunday, as officials honor mothers across the state, with the Chief Minister's mother, Dhan Maya Tamang, as the special guest.

At the Rangpo ground, the event aims to distribute financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each to 32,000 beneficiaries under the Sikkim Aama Shashaktikaran Yojana, enhancing the welfare of mothers.

This initiative also includes recognizing the dedication of anganwadi workers, with the top five from each district being felicitated for outstanding service, showcasing the community's appreciation for their efforts.

