Sikkim Honors Mothers: A Grand Celebration at Amma Samman Divas

Sikkim's Amma Samman Divas, having Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's mother as a special guest, honours mothers and anganwadi workers. Financial aid of Rs 20,000 will be distributed to 32,000 beneficiaries under the Sikkim Aama Shashaktikaran Yojana, highlighting their hard work and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Amma Samman Divas' function in Sikkim takes a celebratory approach this Sunday, as officials honor mothers across the state, with the Chief Minister's mother, Dhan Maya Tamang, as the special guest.

At the Rangpo ground, the event aims to distribute financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each to 32,000 beneficiaries under the Sikkim Aama Shashaktikaran Yojana, enhancing the welfare of mothers.

This initiative also includes recognizing the dedication of anganwadi workers, with the top five from each district being felicitated for outstanding service, showcasing the community's appreciation for their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

