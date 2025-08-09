Left Menu

Raksha Bandhan Celebrations Fortify Bonds Between Civilians and Security Forces

Women from the Jammu region celebrated Raksha Bandhan with security personnel, expressing gratitude for their service. The event, featuring 'rakhis', sweets, and presents, reinforced cultural ties and trust between civilians and forces. It highlighted community engagement and the importance of social harmony in the region.

Updated: 09-08-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:56 IST
Large numbers of women gathered at security camps across the Jammu region on Saturday to mark the Raksha Bandhan festival with security force personnel.

The celebrations saw women tying colorful 'rakhis' on the wrists of soldiers from the Army, BSF, and CRPF, as a gesture of appreciation for their work safeguarding national borders.

The event fostered emotional bonds and cultural integration, reinforcing trust and affection between local communities and security forces, including those deployed at the Line of Control and International Border. Festivities included schoolchildren, sweets exchanges, and heartfelt interactions, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

