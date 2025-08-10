From Farm to Fame: Unexpected Cricket Connections in Chhattisgarh

In an unusual twist of fate, a man from Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district found himself at the center of a whirlwind of cricketing excitement after receiving calls from legends like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The calls stemmed from the reactivation of a SIM card once owned by cricketer Rajat Patidar.

The unexpected fame began for Manish Bisi when he purchased a new SIM card, unknowingly reopening a line once connected to Patidar. Initially, Manish and his friend Khemraj dismissed the celebrity calls as pranks until they were contacted by Patidar himself and the local police, confirming the SIM's reassignment due to telecom policies.

The experience has left the quiet village buzzing with joy. Fans, especially of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, delighted in their unlikely encounters with cricket heroes, leaving a lasting tale that blends humour, surprise, and the quirks of technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)