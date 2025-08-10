Left Menu

Mithoon & Palak Take the Stage: A Musical Tribute to Indian Cinema

Renowned composer Mithoon and singer Palak Muchhal are embarking on an all-India tour, 'Mithoon & Palak Live - A Tribute to Indian Cinema'. The tour garners inspiration from their first joint live performance in June and aims to capture audiences nationwide with its captivating homage to cinema.

Updated: 10-08-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:44 IST
Celebrated composer Mithoon and acclaimed singer Palak Muchhal are set to captivate audiences across India with their inaugural tour, 'Mithoon & Palak Live - A Tribute to Indian Cinema'. The highly anticipated tour launches in Surat on October 4, with performances also scheduled for cities like Baroda and Ahmedabad.

The inspiration for the tour stems from Mithoon and Palak's enthralling joint live performance at a television award show in June, where they paid tribute to cinematic legends Raj Kapoor and Manoj Kumar. Organiser Paresh Khandelwal expressed his desire to take this unforgettable act nationwide, starting with the vibrant city of Surat.

The artistic journey of Mithoon and Palak began with their 2013 collaboration on 'Meri Aashiqui' from the film 'Aashiqui 2', a track that captured hearts and marked a turning point in their musical partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

