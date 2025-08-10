Temple Trust Assures Compliance: Tirupati Balaji Project Moves Forward

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust has provided a solemn assurance to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the construction of the Tirupati Balaji temple in the coastal area of Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, will strictly adhere to regulations and remain outside Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ).

This commitment led the NGT's western zonal bench to dismiss a case on July 31, initially challenged by NatConnect Foundation's director B.N. Kumar, who claimed CRZ violations on the plot allocated to TTD by CIDCO in April 2022.

The case dismissal follows a detailed report by the Institute of Remote Sensing, which confirmed that the main temple and associated facilities are planned entirely in non-CRZ areas, a point further supported by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority's recent approval for limited construction activities, including fencing and landscaping.

(With inputs from agencies.)