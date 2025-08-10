Left Menu

Ricky Kej Applauds SRK's Big Win at Celebrating India Film Festival

Ricky Kej expresses admiration for Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win at the Celebrating India Film Festival in Delhi. Drawing parallels with Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar moment, Kej also discusses his album 'Gandhi Mantras of Compassion', highlighting non-violence and peace, a timely message in a divided world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:17 IST
Ricky Kej Applauds SRK's Big Win at Celebrating India Film Festival
Left: Ricky Kej (Photo/ANI), Right: SRK (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Day 3 of Delhi's Celebrating India Film Festival 2025, Grammy Award-winning musician and Padma Shri Ricky Kej shared his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan's first National Award win for the film 'Jawan'. Kej, speaking to ANI, likened Khan's award to Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar win for 'The Revenant', suggesting both served as long-overdue recognitions.

Kej remarked on the mixed reactions, acknowledging fans' sentiments that previous works like 'Swades' might have been more deserving, yet celebrating the acknowledgment of Khan's illustrious career. 'It's much like when DiCaprio finally won; despite debates about his performance, it was seen as his year. Similarly, Shah Rukh has done incredible work deserving recognition,' Kej stated.

Additionally, Kej highlighted his recent musical project, 'Gandhi Mantras of Compassion', a collaborative effort with Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. Featured at the festival, the album underscores the timeless relevance of Gandhi's ideals of peace and non-violence amidst a period marked by global divisions and unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025