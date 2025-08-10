Ricky Kej Applauds SRK's Big Win at Celebrating India Film Festival

On Day 3 of Delhi's Celebrating India Film Festival 2025, Grammy Award-winning musician and Padma Shri Ricky Kej shared his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan's first National Award win for the film 'Jawan'. Kej, speaking to ANI, likened Khan's award to Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar win for 'The Revenant', suggesting both served as long-overdue recognitions.

Kej remarked on the mixed reactions, acknowledging fans' sentiments that previous works like 'Swades' might have been more deserving, yet celebrating the acknowledgment of Khan's illustrious career. 'It's much like when DiCaprio finally won; despite debates about his performance, it was seen as his year. Similarly, Shah Rukh has done incredible work deserving recognition,' Kej stated.

Additionally, Kej highlighted his recent musical project, 'Gandhi Mantras of Compassion', a collaborative effort with Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. Featured at the festival, the album underscores the timeless relevance of Gandhi's ideals of peace and non-violence amidst a period marked by global divisions and unrest.

