Left Menu

Cricket Legends Unite for Kirmani's Autobiography Launch

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj launched the autobiography of 1983 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, titled 'Stumped: Life Behind and Beyond The Twenty-Two Yards'. The event, attended by former cricket legends, highlighted Kirmani's inspirational impact on young players and his legacy in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:13 IST
Cricket Legends Unite for Kirmani's Autobiography Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand event on Sunday, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj unveiled the autobiography titled 'Stumped: Life Behind and Beyond The Twenty-Two Yards' by 1983 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani. The launch, steeped in nostalgia, witnessed the presence of cricket stalwarts and key dignitaries.

Siraj expressed his admiration for Kirmani, crediting him as a profound source of inspiration for younger generations. He noted that Kirmani's remarkable reflexes and contributions to cricket have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Kirmani, in turn, reciprocated the admiration while appreciating Siraj's stellar performances, particularly against England. The mutual respect between cricketing eras showcased how past achievements continue to inspire current talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025