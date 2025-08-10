Cricket Legends Unite for Kirmani's Autobiography Launch
Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj launched the autobiography of 1983 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, titled 'Stumped: Life Behind and Beyond The Twenty-Two Yards'. The event, attended by former cricket legends, highlighted Kirmani's inspirational impact on young players and his legacy in cricket.
In a grand event on Sunday, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj unveiled the autobiography titled 'Stumped: Life Behind and Beyond The Twenty-Two Yards' by 1983 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani. The launch, steeped in nostalgia, witnessed the presence of cricket stalwarts and key dignitaries.
Siraj expressed his admiration for Kirmani, crediting him as a profound source of inspiration for younger generations. He noted that Kirmani's remarkable reflexes and contributions to cricket have left an indelible mark on the sport.
Kirmani, in turn, reciprocated the admiration while appreciating Siraj's stellar performances, particularly against England. The mutual respect between cricketing eras showcased how past achievements continue to inspire current talents.
