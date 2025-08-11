Left Menu

Close Call: Tourist Survives Wild Elephant Attack in Bandipur

A tourist narrowly escaped after being attacked by a wild elephant in Bandipur National Park. The incident took place on a national highway and involved a provoked elephant charging at the tourist during a photo attempt. Fortunately, the tourist survived with injuries, and officials are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chamarajanagar | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:29 IST
Close Call: Tourist Survives Wild Elephant Attack in Bandipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tourist had a close encounter with danger after a wild elephant attack in Bandipur National Park, located in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, officials reported on Monday.

The incident unfolded on the national highway running through the dense forest area on Sunday. The tourist, attempting to photograph the majestic creature as it feasted on tomatoes, inadvertently provoked the animal.

In a dramatic charge, the elephant attempted to trample the tourist, who managed a narrow escape with injuries. Officials are currently trying to identify the tourist, believed to be from Kerala, to gather additional information about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025