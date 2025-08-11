Close Call: Tourist Survives Wild Elephant Attack in Bandipur
A tourist narrowly escaped after being attacked by a wild elephant in Bandipur National Park. The incident took place on a national highway and involved a provoked elephant charging at the tourist during a photo attempt. Fortunately, the tourist survived with injuries, and officials are investigating further.
A tourist had a close encounter with danger after a wild elephant attack in Bandipur National Park, located in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, officials reported on Monday.
The incident unfolded on the national highway running through the dense forest area on Sunday. The tourist, attempting to photograph the majestic creature as it feasted on tomatoes, inadvertently provoked the animal.
In a dramatic charge, the elephant attempted to trample the tourist, who managed a narrow escape with injuries. Officials are currently trying to identify the tourist, believed to be from Kerala, to gather additional information about the incident.
