Heritage Sites Preserved: ASI's Role and Challenges
India's Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is responsible for maintaining 3,685 centrally protected monuments, including minority heritage sites and places of worship. The ASI periodically updates the list of such sites as per their significance under the 1958 Act. Government discussions have raised questions about future preservation efforts and funding allocations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:54 IST
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) supervises 3,685 centrally protected monuments nationwide, encompassing minority heritage sites and places of worship, Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Parliament.
In March, the minister reported 3,698 monuments of national significance while updating the Lok Sabha on the ASI's periodic revision of protected site lists.
The government is yet to introduce a specialized scheme for preserving minority heritage sites, although ASI utilizes government funds for restoration and conservation projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
