Heritage Sites Preserved: ASI's Role and Challenges

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) supervises 3,685 centrally protected monuments nationwide, encompassing minority heritage sites and places of worship, Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Parliament.

In March, the minister reported 3,698 monuments of national significance while updating the Lok Sabha on the ASI's periodic revision of protected site lists.

The government is yet to introduce a specialized scheme for preserving minority heritage sites, although ASI utilizes government funds for restoration and conservation projects.

