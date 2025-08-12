Left Menu

Return of Timbuktu's Manuscripts: A Cultural Resurrection

The Malian government is repatriating Timbuktu's historic manuscripts, removed during the 2012 militant occupation. Despite the destruction of some documents, over 27,000 were saved by dedicated locals. Now, they return to safeguard their cultural heritage, reflecting Mali’s rich history and intellectual legacy in a safer environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 12-08-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mali

The Malian military government has begun repatriating the historic manuscripts of Timbuktu, removed from the city following its occupation by al-Qaida-linked militants in 2012. This significant move comes as a bid to protect the timeworn treasures from Bamako's humid conditions.

The original incident saw Islamic radicals destroy over 4,000 manuscripts and several UNESCO-listed edifices. Nevertheless, diligent custodians preserved over 27,000 documents using various modes of transport, from donkey carts to motorbikes, ferrying them from the seized city.

Authorities recently returned more than 200 crates of manuscripts to Timbuktu, where they will now be safeguarded from decay. These writings, encompassing subjects from astronomy to theology, reflect the intellectual and cultural heart of Mali's illustrious past, as emphasized during the return ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

