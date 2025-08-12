Tragedy Strikes Clairton: US Steel Plant Explosion Leaves Community Reeling

An explosion rocked the US Steel plant near Pittsburgh, leaving two dead and several injured. The incident sent plumes of black smoke into the sky, prompting emergency services to warn residents to steer clear of the scene to allow first responders to work effectively.

The plant, notorious for its pollution issues, has faced multiple incidents over the years, raising concerns about safety and health for local residents. Recent years have seen the company embroiled in lawsuits and settlements over air quality violations.

US Steel, now owned by Nippon Steel Corp., is cooperating with authorities to investigate the cause of the blast. CEO David B. Burritt emphasized the company's commitment to workplace safety, pressing the need for a thorough inquiry into this latest tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)