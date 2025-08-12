Engaging Youth: The Call for Civic Responsibility in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly celebrated its golden jubilee with a strong message on the importance of youth involvement in nation-building. Speaker Tesam Pongte highlighted the need for young people to understand and act upon their civic responsibilities.

At a lecture titled 'APLA@50 Outreach Connect', held at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology near Itanagar, various leaders emphasized transformative state developments. Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso articulated the critical role of improved road infrastructure in connecting communities and stimulating economic growth.

Rajiv Gandhi University Faculty of Law's Topi Basar urged youth participation in creating a just society, while NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S and additional secretary Agaab Mossang addressed attendees, underscoring the event's aim to foster awareness among youth about governance and civic duties in Arunachal Pradesh.

