Left Menu

Engaging Youth: The Call for Civic Responsibility in Arunachal Pradesh

Speaker Tesam Pongte of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly stressed youth engagement in nation-building during the APLA@50 Outreach Connect event. He emphasized the dual importance of safeguarding rights and fulfilling civic duties. The event celebrated legislative milestones and encouraged young people to participate in fostering state development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 09:32 IST
Engaging Youth: The Call for Civic Responsibility in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly celebrated its golden jubilee with a strong message on the importance of youth involvement in nation-building. Speaker Tesam Pongte highlighted the need for young people to understand and act upon their civic responsibilities.

At a lecture titled 'APLA@50 Outreach Connect', held at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology near Itanagar, various leaders emphasized transformative state developments. Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso articulated the critical role of improved road infrastructure in connecting communities and stimulating economic growth.

Rajiv Gandhi University Faculty of Law's Topi Basar urged youth participation in creating a just society, while NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S and additional secretary Agaab Mossang addressed attendees, underscoring the event's aim to foster awareness among youth about governance and civic duties in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025