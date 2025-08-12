Actor Kay Kay Menon Disassociates from Congress 'Vote Chori' Campaign Video

Actor Kay Kay Menon has made it clear that he did not give permission for his image to be used in a Congress 'vote chori' campaign video, which has been circulating on social media. The video uses an edited clip from Menon's 'Special Ops' promotions.

The controversy began when the Congress shared the video on Instagram, featuring Menon as his character Himmat Singh from the spy drama series 'Special Ops'. The video calls on viewers to join the campaign against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar, which the opposition claims is aimed at disenfranchising voters ahead of the assembly elections.

Menon was quick to clarify that the clip was taken from a promotional video he did for the series and was used without his consent. This issue highlights concerns regarding unauthorized use of celebrity endorsements in political campaigns.