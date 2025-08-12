Nagarjuna and Rajinikanth Team Up for an Epic Cinematic Experience in 'Coolie'
Renowned South actor Nagarjuna shared his experience working with superstar Rajinikanth in the film 'Coolie'. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film, set to release Thursday, showcases Nagarjuna in a villainous role. He praised Rajinikanth's charisma and the collaborative atmosphere fostered by the team.
Renowned South Indian actor Nagarjuna expressed his admiration after collaborating with legendary superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film 'Coolie'. Speaking at a Mumbai event, he described the experience as 'fantastic', highlighting Rajinikanth's magnetic charisma and the invaluable support he received during filming.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for hits like 'Kaithi' and 'Leo', 'Coolie' promises a gripping narrative with Nagarjuna portraying a villainous character, a deviation from his usual roles. Nagarjuna admitted initially hesitating to accept the negative role but found it liberating and eventually compelling.
The film's ensemble cast, including Aamir Khan and Satyaraj, adds further depth, while Shruti Haasan called working alongside Rajinikanth a 'dream come true'. With Pen Studios distributing, the film promises thrilling performances and a robust storyline, elevating expectations for its release.
