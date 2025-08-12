Sacred Journey: Successful Completion of Kounsar Nag Pilgrimage

In a remarkable display of religious devotion and organizational excellence, the annual pilgrimage to Kounsar Nag Lake in Jammu and Kashmir has successfully concluded. Devotees braved treacherous terrain and unpredictable weather to reach the sacred site at 11,500 feet, under the watchful eyes of security forces and volunteers who ensured safety and comfort throughout the journey.

The pilgrimage began on August 7 from Shiv Mandir, Reasi, and progressed through Gorvan and Kousar Gali, spanning across both Reasi and Kulgam districts. Despite the challenging conditions, the four-day spiritual journey was completed without incident, showcasing exceptional coordination between civil administration, police, army, CRPF, and village defense teams.

This year's yatra stands as a testament to the strength of community spirit and cooperation, with pilgrims expressing gratitude for the meticulous arrangements and warm hospitality. The event also underscored the deep religious significance of Kounsar Nag Lake in Kashmir Shaivism and Hinduism, drawing worshippers from across the region.

