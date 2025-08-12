Left Menu

Swiss ETA Movements: The Backbone of Precision Watchmaking

Swiss ETA movements represent precision and reliability, pivotal in watchmaking since 1793. Known for their robust automatic and quartz movements, the ETA 2824-2 model stands out for its durability. These movements are used in luxury and affordable watches alike, offering versatility, tradition, and innovation across the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:13 IST
Swiss ETA Movements: The Backbone of Precision Watchmaking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Swiss ETA movements are heralded as the pinnacle of precision in horology, establishing a benchmark for reliability since the late 18th century. The renowned ETA SA Manufacture Horlogère Suisse has been producing top-tier watch movements that power a wide variety of timepieces.

At the core lies the ETA 2824-2 automatic movement, known for its durability and ease of maintenance. Operating at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour, it offers a power reserve of about 38 hours, making it coveted among both luxury and accessible watch brands.

The versatility of the Swiss ETA movement is unmatched, with its modular design accommodating various complications like date displays and chronographs, thus enabling watchmakers to innovate while maintaining high performance standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025