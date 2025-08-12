Swiss ETA Movements: The Backbone of Precision Watchmaking

Swiss ETA movements are heralded as the pinnacle of precision in horology, establishing a benchmark for reliability since the late 18th century. The renowned ETA SA Manufacture Horlogère Suisse has been producing top-tier watch movements that power a wide variety of timepieces.

At the core lies the ETA 2824-2 automatic movement, known for its durability and ease of maintenance. Operating at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour, it offers a power reserve of about 38 hours, making it coveted among both luxury and accessible watch brands.

The versatility of the Swiss ETA movement is unmatched, with its modular design accommodating various complications like date displays and chronographs, thus enabling watchmakers to innovate while maintaining high performance standards.

