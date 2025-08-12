Tiranga Mahotsav: A Celebration of Unity and Patriotism in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik urged citizens to embrace national unity during the Tiranga Mahotsav, advocating for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The event featured cultural performances and saw participation from officials like Chief Minister Pema Khandu, celebrating patriotism and inspiring future generations.
During the Tiranga Mahotsav, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) emphasized the importance of national unity, encouraging citizens to proudly display the national flag as a testament to their commitment to a stronger Bharat.
In highlighting past sacrifices, Parnaik praised the state's role in the 1962 conflict and recognized present-day initiatives that foster national cohesion, such as the vibrant village programme.
The Mahotsav, supported by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, featured patriotic performances and activities promoting national integration, organized by the Art & Culture Department with support from Rural Development.
