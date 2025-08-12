Tiranga Mahotsav: A Celebration of Unity and Patriotism in Arunachal Pradesh

During the Tiranga Mahotsav, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) emphasized the importance of national unity, encouraging citizens to proudly display the national flag as a testament to their commitment to a stronger Bharat.

In highlighting past sacrifices, Parnaik praised the state's role in the 1962 conflict and recognized present-day initiatives that foster national cohesion, such as the vibrant village programme.

The Mahotsav, supported by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, featured patriotic performances and activities promoting national integration, organized by the Art & Culture Department with support from Rural Development.

(With inputs from agencies.)