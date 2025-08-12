Geeta Basra's Triumphant Return: A Taste of Heartfelt Drama in 'Mehar'
British Bollywood actress Geeta Basra is making a cinematic comeback in the Punjabi family drama 'Mehar', directed by Rakesh Mehta. Partnered with businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra, Basra's return follows a decade-long hiatus to focus on family. The film features a deep narrative, poised to connect globally with its meaningful message.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Bollywood actress Geeta Basra announced her return to cinema with the upcoming Punjabi drama 'Mehar', co-starring Raj Kundra. The film, directed by Rakesh Mehta, marks Basra's entry onto the big screen after a decade-long hiatus.
Basra, renowned for roles in 'The Train' and 'Dil Diya Hai', had taken a break from acting post-marriage to cricketer-politician Harbhajan Singh. During this period, she embraced television and modeling commitments.
'Mehar', set against Punjab's rural backdrop, is slated for a September 5 release and blends family drama with soul-stirring music. Basra hopes her return inspires working mothers, emphasizing the balance between family and professional aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kinetic Engineering's Electrifying Comeback: Reviving the Iconic Scooter
Venus Williams Set for U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Comeback
Kiran Desai Returns to the Longlist: A 19-Year Booker Prize Comeback
Bev Priestman's Comeback: From Scandal to Redemption in New Zealand
The Political Comeback of Dhananjay Munde: A Possibility on the Horizon