Geeta Basra's Triumphant Return: A Taste of Heartfelt Drama in 'Mehar'

British Bollywood actress Geeta Basra is making a cinematic comeback in the Punjabi family drama 'Mehar', directed by Rakesh Mehta. Partnered with businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra, Basra's return follows a decade-long hiatus to focus on family. The film features a deep narrative, poised to connect globally with its meaningful message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:31 IST
British Bollywood actress Geeta Basra announced her return to cinema with the upcoming Punjabi drama 'Mehar', co-starring Raj Kundra. The film, directed by Rakesh Mehta, marks Basra's entry onto the big screen after a decade-long hiatus.

Basra, renowned for roles in 'The Train' and 'Dil Diya Hai', had taken a break from acting post-marriage to cricketer-politician Harbhajan Singh. During this period, she embraced television and modeling commitments.

'Mehar', set against Punjab's rural backdrop, is slated for a September 5 release and blends family drama with soul-stirring music. Basra hopes her return inspires working mothers, emphasizing the balance between family and professional aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

