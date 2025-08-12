Left Menu

Craft Tourism Village Paves Way for Cultural Renaissance in Kashmir

The handicraft sector in Kashmir will be rejuvenated with the establishment of a Craft Tourism Village en route to Doodhpathri in Budgam. Sanctioned by the Centre at Rs 10 crore, this initiative is under the Union Ministry of Textiles to preserve and promote Kashmiri crafts and heritage.

The handicraft sector in Kashmir received a substantial boost on Tuesday with the Centre's approval of a Craft Tourism Village near Doodhpathri in Budgam district. The project, valued at Rs 10 crore, aims to rejuvenate and spotlight the traditional crafts of the region, an official disclosed.

Accompanying the sanction is the release of the first Rs 4.50 crore instalment from the Union Ministry of Textiles. This funding is part of the National Handicrafts Development Programme's Infrastructure and Technology Support Scheme, the official announced.

The project, carried out by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, aims to offer tourists an immersive experience. By enhancing infrastructure with designer gates, mural paintings, and live craft demos, it preserves and promotes the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

