Elephant Extravaganza: A Feast in Chitwan National Park

In a vibrant celebration of World Elephant Day, Chitwan National Park in Nepal hosted a grand feast for its elephant residents on Tuesday. A total of 60 elephants indulged in a sumptuous spread of sugarcane, raw sugar, beans, and a variety of fruits, marking an event organized by the United Elephant Operation Cooperatives of Chitwan.

Each elephant was treated to 100 kg of fresh produce, including pumpkins, dragon fruits, apples, bananas, and watermelons, according to Avinash Thapamagar, an information officer at the national park. This gesture of appreciation underscores the pivotal role elephants have in promoting tourism, especially through jungle safari experiences.

The event saw participation from elephants residing in Chitwan National Park, those with the National Trust for Nature Conservation, and elephants from private safari parks. The feast not only celebrated these majestic animals but also emphasized the importance of their conservation in enhancing the region's ecotourism.