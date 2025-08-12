Potholes and PoP: Uddhav Thackeray Challenges Maharashtra Government
Uddhav Thackeray challenges Ganesh mandals against paying fines for road digs for pandals until Maharashtra repairs the Mumbai-Goa Highway potholes. Criticizing the government, Thackeray suggests imposing fines on them for each pothole. He questions the uncertainty around PoP idols and criticizes rival Shiv Sena and BJP's transport provisions.
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), appealed to Ganesh mandals to withhold fines for road digs for pandal setups until the Maharashtra government addresses the pothole issue on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.
Thackeray, the former chief minister, criticized the BJP-led government, suggesting fines be levied on them for each pothole found on the major 470-km route. His remarks come amid uncertainty over the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) for Ganesh idols.
The Bombay High Court's recent ruling allows PoP Ganpati idol production, but restricts immersion in natural water bodies, easing concerns for artisans. Thackeray also criticized rivals BJP and Shiv Sena for offering free transport without addressing road conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
