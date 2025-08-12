Sufi Shrine Vandalism: A Threat to India's Secular Harmony

Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, strongly denounced the recent vandalism of a Sufi tomb in Uttar Pradesh, describing the act as an intentional move to escalate communal tensions and erode the foundations of India's secular fabric.

The incident occurred in Fatehpur district, where members of Hindu right-wing groups claimed a Sufi mausoleum was a temple site, leading to a disturbance. Police have charged over 150 individuals for damaging property and disrupting the peace.

Abdullah highlighted that targeting a Sufi shrine undermines India's tradition of spiritual inclusivity. He urged authorities to swiftly penalize those responsible and called upon religious leaders to oppose such divisive acts, emphasizing India's unity in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)