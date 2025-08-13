Left Menu

Former Manipur CM Calls for Unity to Honor Patriots

N. Biren Singh, former Manipur chief minister, urged citizens to unite beyond political differences to establish peace in the state. Speaking at Patriots Day, he highlighted the bravery of historical figures in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891 and called for collective efforts towards peace with government support.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has issued a passionate call for unity among all citizens, urging them to transcend political and ideological divisions to foster peace and harmony in the region.

Addressing the media during the annual Patriots Day celebrations, Singh commemorated the indomitable spirit of freedom fighters like Yubraj Tikendrajit and Thangal General, who led the charge against the British despite inevitable defeat. "The legacy of our forefathers, which Manipur embodies, deserves our collective efforts for peace," he stated.

Accompanied by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, MLAs, and senior officials, Singh paid tribute to the heroes of the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891 at a state-level function. Patriots Day, held annually on August 13, marks the anniversary of these legendary fighters.

