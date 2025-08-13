Left Menu

Empowering Goa's Hinterlands: Women-Driven Homestays Revolutionize Tourism

The Goa government's revamped homestay policy is rejuvenating rural tourism, particularly in Talde village. This initiative, operated by women, offers visitors authentic experiences and supports local communities. The policy includes financial support and collaborations to enhance infrastructure, aiming to empower women and expand the scope of hinterland tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:23 IST
Empowering Goa's Hinterlands: Women-Driven Homestays Revolutionize Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government's new homestay policy is breathing new life into rural tourism, particularly in Talde, a quiet village away from the hustle of the state's famous beaches. Here, a group of women is offering unique tourism experiences through their Jungle Trail Homestay, enveloped by dense forests and complemented with home-cooked meals.

This initiative, part of the 'Goa Beyond Beaches' vision, is empowering women and fostering hinterland tourism. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte emphasize the scheme's focus on community-based tourism and women's empowerment, offering Rs 2 lakh grants to build homestays and improve accessibility to rural destinations.

With agreements signed with platforms like Airbnb and initiatives for training and capacity building, this effort is expected to greatly enhance rural tourism. For Talde and its women entrepreneurs, the government's backing is crucial. Since starting with support from the Mineral Foundation of Goa, the village has transformed into a notable eco-tourism spot, attracting guests from near and far.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025