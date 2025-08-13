Empowering Goa's Hinterlands: Women-Driven Homestays Revolutionize Tourism

The Goa government's new homestay policy is breathing new life into rural tourism, particularly in Talde, a quiet village away from the hustle of the state's famous beaches. Here, a group of women is offering unique tourism experiences through their Jungle Trail Homestay, enveloped by dense forests and complemented with home-cooked meals.

This initiative, part of the 'Goa Beyond Beaches' vision, is empowering women and fostering hinterland tourism. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte emphasize the scheme's focus on community-based tourism and women's empowerment, offering Rs 2 lakh grants to build homestays and improve accessibility to rural destinations.

With agreements signed with platforms like Airbnb and initiatives for training and capacity building, this effort is expected to greatly enhance rural tourism. For Talde and its women entrepreneurs, the government's backing is crucial. Since starting with support from the Mineral Foundation of Goa, the village has transformed into a notable eco-tourism spot, attracting guests from near and far.