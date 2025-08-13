ASCI Mandates Clear Labeling for Sponsored Social Media Posts

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has instructed media companies to clearly label paid posts on their social media outlets. The self-regulatory organization for the advertising sector is pushing for this transparency to prevent advertisements from being perceived as genuine editorial content.

By adding a new clause to its code, ASCI mandates that any paid or sponsored social media posts must include a clear disclosure at the start. Permissible labels include 'Advertisement,' 'Partnership,' 'Ad,' 'Free Gift,' 'Sponsored,' 'Platform disclosure tags,' and 'Collaboration.'

This move follows consumer complaints about misleading promotions amidst editorial content on trusted platforms. ASCI emphasizes transparency to safeguard audience trust and media brand credibility, highlighted by its chief executive, Manisha Kapoor, who stated consumers deserve to know the nature of the content they consume.

