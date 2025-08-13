Left Menu

ASCI Mandates Clear Labeling for Sponsored Social Media Posts

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has mandated that media companies clearly label paid social media posts to prevent them from being mistaken as editorial content. This new clause in their code aims to enhance transparency and uphold the integrity of media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:56 IST
ASCI Mandates Clear Labeling for Sponsored Social Media Posts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has instructed media companies to clearly label paid posts on their social media outlets. The self-regulatory organization for the advertising sector is pushing for this transparency to prevent advertisements from being perceived as genuine editorial content.

By adding a new clause to its code, ASCI mandates that any paid or sponsored social media posts must include a clear disclosure at the start. Permissible labels include 'Advertisement,' 'Partnership,' 'Ad,' 'Free Gift,' 'Sponsored,' 'Platform disclosure tags,' and 'Collaboration.'

This move follows consumer complaints about misleading promotions amidst editorial content on trusted platforms. ASCI emphasizes transparency to safeguard audience trust and media brand credibility, highlighted by its chief executive, Manisha Kapoor, who stated consumers deserve to know the nature of the content they consume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025