Har Ghar Tiranga: A Festival of Unity

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik engaged actively in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Wednesday, distributing national flags among officials.

This initiative, a central government effort, aims to inspire citizens to hoist the Tricolour with pride, as a joint expression of love, unity, and national respect.

Addressing the gathering at Raj Bhavan, the governor urged everyone to foster nationalism and unity, calling on people to proudly display the Tricolour at their homes. He described the campaign as a celebration of unity and a tribute to the nation's spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)