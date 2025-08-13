Knot.dating Breaks Salary Norms for Elite Government Officers

Knot.dating, India's pioneering AI-driven matchmaking service, has amended its high-income membership regulation specifically for distinguished government officers. Previously, the platform only allowed men earning ₹50 lakh annually or more to enlist, although women faced no similar salary requirement.

Co-founder and CEO Jasveer Singh explained that the decision to include Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers acknowledges the prestige, stability, and influence associated with these roles. He emphasized that a government career offers invaluable attributes such as commitment and security, often absent in volatile private-sector jobs.

The platform, backed by significant investors including 3one4 Capital and notable entrepreneurs, had raised $3.2 million previously. This controversial move has spurred debates, with critics citing preferential treatment, while supporters laud it for recognizing the unique social value of government positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)