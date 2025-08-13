Madras Sappers' Vibrant Display: Independence Day Grandeur in Bengaluru

BENGALURU – In a spectacular display of military pageantry, the Madras Sappers are set to captivate audiences at Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden with a Military Band Display on August 15, marking the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The performance by the Madras Sappers, part of the Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area, will feature synchronised martial melodies and patriotic tunes from 4 pm to 5 pm. This event complements the ongoing 218th edition of the Lalbagh flower show, paying homage to historical figures like Rani Chennamma and her commander, Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna.

Adding to the patriotic fervor, the Indian Air Force Band is scheduled to perform at Brigade Gateway Lake. Commencing at 6 pm, this tribute will honor 'Operation Sindoor', showcasing the precision and bravery of the Indian Air Force during a critical mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)