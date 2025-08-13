Madras Sappers' Vibrant Display: Independence Day Grandeur in Bengaluru
The Madras Sappers military band will perform at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bengaluru, on August 15 for Independence Day. The event, featuring synchronised performances, coincides with Lalbagh’s flower show. Additionally, the Indian Air Force Band will honor 'Operation Sindoor' with a tribute performance at Brigade Gateway Lake.
BENGALURU – In a spectacular display of military pageantry, the Madras Sappers are set to captivate audiences at Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden with a Military Band Display on August 15, marking the 79th Independence Day celebrations.
The performance by the Madras Sappers, part of the Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area, will feature synchronised martial melodies and patriotic tunes from 4 pm to 5 pm. This event complements the ongoing 218th edition of the Lalbagh flower show, paying homage to historical figures like Rani Chennamma and her commander, Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna.
Adding to the patriotic fervor, the Indian Air Force Band is scheduled to perform at Brigade Gateway Lake. Commencing at 6 pm, this tribute will honor 'Operation Sindoor', showcasing the precision and bravery of the Indian Air Force during a critical mission.
