Takam Regam to Shine at Independence Day Ceremony in New Delhi

Takam Regam, a social worker and youth leader from Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected as a special guest for India's 79th Independence Day at the Red Fort. Recognized for youth empowerment work, Regam founded Youth in Action for Arunachal Pradesh and achieved notable honors in national forums and festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:29 IST
In a remarkable accolade for Arunachal Pradesh, social worker and youth leader Takam Regam has been chosen as a special guest for the forthcoming 79th Independence Day festivities at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. Officials confirmed the decision on Wednesday, citing his exceptional contributions to youth empowerment and nation-building as key reasons for the honor, awarded by MY Bharat, an entity of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs.

Regam's selection places him among distinguished national delegates expected to grace the event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Renowned for his dynamic leadership, Regam is the founding president of Youth in Action for Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Pradesh Young Mission Adventure Club, initiatives known for fostering leadership and adventure-based learning.

Among his accomplishments, Regam has achieved second place in the National Youth Parliament 2024 and won a state-level declamation contest at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. His active involvement extends to youth exchange programs, national exposure events, the Jai Bhim Padyatra, and the North East Youth Festival. In New Delhi, aside from the Red Fort ceremony, Regam will also participate in various cultural and ceremonial Independence Day events.

