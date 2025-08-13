Unveiling the 'Statue of Strength': A New Era for Parashuram Kund
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein unveiled plans for the 'Statue of Strength,' a 51-foot statue of Lord Parashuram in Lohit district. Developed with local communities and VIPRA Foundation, the site aims to be a major pilgrimage and tourism hub, featuring infrastructure upgrades and enhanced visitor experiences.
- Country:
- India
The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, announced the upcoming unveiling of a 51-foot statue of Lord Parashuram at Parashuram Kund, now officially named the 'Statue of Strength'.
The project, a joint venture between the state government, VIPRA Foundation, and local communities, is scheduled for completion by the end of the year. As part of enhanced Riverfront Development, safe bathing facilities, improved public amenities, and structural upgrades are among the developments being made to transform the site into a vibrant pilgrimage and tourist destination.
Despite facing flood-related setbacks, redesigns led by experts aim to enhance safety and visitor experience. Discussions at the site focused on security, IT facilities, and strategies for mega events, reinforcing government commitment to preserving and promoting Parashuram Kund as a cultural landmark. Deputy Chief Minister Mein was joined by notable figures during his visit, highlighting the collaborative effort behind the project.
