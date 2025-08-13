Left Menu

Bipasha Basu's Empowering Message: A Response to Controversial Remarks

Bipasha Basu shared a thought-provoking post on Instagram, seemingly addressing an old video where Mrunal Thakur mocked her 'muscles.' Bipasha emphasized the importance of women supporting each other's strength. The controversy arose after Mrunal's past remarks on marrying a strong woman resurfaced.

13-08-2025
Actor Bipasha Basu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bipasha Basu made headlines on Wednesday with an Instagram Story that seemed to address recent controversy. The actress reposted a quote stating, 'Strong women lift each other up,' following an old clip of Mrunal Thakur where the latter appeared to mock Basu's muscular physique.

Basu's caption read, 'Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong.' Despite the pointed message, Basu did not directly name anyone in her post.

The controversy erupted when a video from an earlier interview reemerged, featuring Thakur making dismissive remarks about muscular women. Thakur has yet to respond to Basu's empowering post. On the career front, Thakur last featured in 'Son of Sardaar 2,' while Basu has paused her film career, embracing her role as a new mother.

