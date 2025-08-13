Mizoram's Proximity to the Golden Triangle Fuels Drug Inflow Concerns

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has raised alarm over the increasing drug influx into the state, attributed to its geographical closeness to the 'Golden Triangle', a southeast Asian hub of drug manufacturing.

Speaking at a state-level 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' (Drugs Free India Campaign), Lalduhoma emphasized the urgent need for collective action against drug use, encouraging community vigilance and unity.

The campaign, active in 372 districts including all of Mizoram's 11 districts, aims to raise awareness about drug use's harmful effects and deter first-time users.

