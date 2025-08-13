Misbranding Scandal: Fake Kashmiri Silk Carpets on Amazon
A West Bengal company and Amazon face backlash for allegedly selling fake carpets as authentic Kashmiri silk. Authorities demand removal of deceptive ads, an apology, and sales records. The carpets, falsely claiming to be handmade Kashmiri products, were sold at a fraction of the real price.
Authorities have tackled a case of alleged misbranding, issuing notices to a West Bengal-based company and retail giant Amazon for promoting carpets as 'authentic Kashmiri handmade silk' when they are allegedly not.
Mussarat Zia, Director of the Department of Handicraft and Handloom, disclosed on X that the companies falsely marketed cheap imitations under the guise of genuine Kashmiri craftsmanship, offering significant rebates. Zia highlighted that such acts tarnish artisan reputation and diminish the crafts' value.
The notice compels the implicated company to cease misleading advertisements, issue a public apology, and furnish all sales details related to the misrepresented products within three days.
