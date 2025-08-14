Reuters Science News Summary
'Alien' franchise crafts new creatures for 'Alien: Earth' TV show
Both new and familiar alien lifeforms lurk around in the Disney series "Alien: Earth," based on the original 1979 Ridley Scott "Alien" movie. "By bringing the story to Earth, we're shifting to,'can humanity itself survive, right?' And then it becomes a question of, 'well, what is humanity, and do we really deserve to survive?'" director Noah Hawley told Reuters.
