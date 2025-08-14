Atmanirbharta: Navigating Global Turbulence Through India's Heritage and Tourism
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's capacity to navigate a volatile world through 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) and its rich cultural heritage. Speaking at a tourism conclave, he highlighted the role of tourism in economic growth and India's efforts to present its cultural richness globally, especially during its G20 presidency.
- Country:
- India
In a world characterized by volatility and uncertainty, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for 'atmanirbharta' or self-reliance, as the mindset required to face such challenges. Speaking at a tourism conclave, he cited the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple ongoing conflicts, and trade disruptions as factors contributing to global unpredictability.
Jaishankar highlighted tourism's significant role in bolstering the economy, emphasizing its contribution to infrastructure development, job creation, and fostering international connections. He pointed out the increased visibility of the Indian heritage on global platforms like the UNESCO World Heritage List as a testament to India's cultural richness.
During India's G20 presidency, showcasing the country's diverse cultures and heritage was prioritized, with events strategically held near heritage sites. This approach aimed at providing cultural immersion to international delegates, reinforcing India's global image and promoting lasting international ties.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Atmanirbharta
- self-reliance
- global turbulence
- tourism
- heritage
- UNESCO
- India
- G20
- pandemic
ALSO READ
Air India Resumes Flights to Boost Goa Tourism
Aves Island: New Frontier for Andaman's Eco-Tourism
AI boosts sustainability in vineyards, production, and enotourism
Goa's Taxi Conundrum: Allegations of Overcharging Amidst Declining Tourism
Return of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics: A Triumph for India's Cultural Heritage