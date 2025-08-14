Left Menu

Farewell to a Sports Legend: Dr. Vece Paes' Legacy Lives On

Dr. Vece Paes, an influential Indian sports figure and father of tennis star Leander Paes, passed away at 80. An Olympian and former hockey player, Dr. Paes was also a sports medicine consultant. His contributions span across various sports, including hockey and tennis, leaving a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:20 IST
Farewell to a Sports Legend: Dr. Vece Paes' Legacy Lives On
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Vece Paes, a stalwart in Indian sports and the father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 80 due to age-related ailments.

A notable member of the Indian men's hockey team that clinched a bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Paes had a distinguished career. He wore many hats, from playing multiple sports like football and cricket to serving as the Indian Rugby Football Union's president. He later ventured into sports medicine, consulting with high-profile sports bodies.

As the nation mourns his loss, Paes' legacy as an advocate for sporting culture endures. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey expressed deep condolences, highlighting Paes' indelible impact on Indian sports.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025