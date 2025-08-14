Farewell to a Sports Legend: Dr. Vece Paes' Legacy Lives On

Dr. Vece Paes, a stalwart in Indian sports and the father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 80 due to age-related ailments.

A notable member of the Indian men's hockey team that clinched a bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Paes had a distinguished career. He wore many hats, from playing multiple sports like football and cricket to serving as the Indian Rugby Football Union's president. He later ventured into sports medicine, consulting with high-profile sports bodies.

As the nation mourns his loss, Paes' legacy as an advocate for sporting culture endures. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey expressed deep condolences, highlighting Paes' indelible impact on Indian sports.