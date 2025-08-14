Farewell to a Sports Legend: Dr. Vece Paes' Legacy Lives On
Dr. Vece Paes, an influential Indian sports figure and father of tennis star Leander Paes, passed away at 80. An Olympian and former hockey player, Dr. Paes was also a sports medicine consultant. His contributions span across various sports, including hockey and tennis, leaving a lasting legacy.
- Country:
- India
Dr. Vece Paes, a stalwart in Indian sports and the father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 80 due to age-related ailments.
A notable member of the Indian men's hockey team that clinched a bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Paes had a distinguished career. He wore many hats, from playing multiple sports like football and cricket to serving as the Indian Rugby Football Union's president. He later ventured into sports medicine, consulting with high-profile sports bodies.
As the nation mourns his loss, Paes' legacy as an advocate for sporting culture endures. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey expressed deep condolences, highlighting Paes' indelible impact on Indian sports.
ALSO READ
Thrilling Victories Mark Day Four of Hockey India Sub Junior Championship
Thrilling Battles Unfold at the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship
Young Athletes Take Charge: Thrilling Wins at 15th Hockey India Junior Women's Championship
Hockey Punjab and Jharkhand Secure Final Spots at Sub Junior Nationals
Manpreet Singh: Recharging for Hockey Success