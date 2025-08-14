Celebrating Rajinikanth: 50 Years In Cinema With 'Coolie'

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film 'Coolie' premiered across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, drawing enthusiastic crowds as fans celebrated their 'Thalaivar's' new cinematic offering.

The movie's release is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with Rajinikanth's 50th anniversary in the film industry, a significant milestone for the iconic actor.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' features a star-studded ensemble including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, and Upendra, making it a highly anticipated release. Anirudh R's soundtrack, including the hit song 'Monica', is already topping charts, adding to the film's excitement.

