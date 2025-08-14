Celebrating Rajinikanth: 50 Years In Cinema With 'Coolie'
Superstar Rajinikanth's new film 'Coolie' premiered in Tamil Nadu, exciting fans as it marks his 50th year in cinema. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film attracts crowds with a star-studded cast including Aamir Khan. Anirudh R's music adds to the movie's anticipation with chart-topping tracks.
Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film 'Coolie' premiered across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, drawing enthusiastic crowds as fans celebrated their 'Thalaivar's' new cinematic offering.
The movie's release is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with Rajinikanth's 50th anniversary in the film industry, a significant milestone for the iconic actor.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' features a star-studded ensemble including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, and Upendra, making it a highly anticipated release. Anirudh R's soundtrack, including the hit song 'Monica', is already topping charts, adding to the film's excitement.
