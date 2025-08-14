Left Menu

Rajinikanth's Golden Jubilee: 'Coolie' Sparks Frenzy

Rajinikanth's new movie 'Coolie,' marking his 50th year in cinema, premieres in Tamil Nadu. Fans celebrate with drum beats and fireworks, drawing large crowds for the first screenings. The star-studded film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also features Aamir Khan and Shruti Haasan, with music by Anirudh R.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:18 IST
Rajinikanth
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film 'Coolie' premiered across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, drawing frenzied celebrations from his loyal fanbase. The release marks a significant milestone as Rajinikanth celebrates his 50th year in the film industry.

From the early hours, eager fans gathered at theaters for the inaugural screenings, indulging in jubilant revelry with drums and fireworks. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' is a star-studded spectacle featuring A-list Indian actors like Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, and Upendra.

Set against the backdrop of a revenge saga, the film's ensemble cast includes Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan, while Anirudh R's chart-topping music features songs such as 'Monica'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

