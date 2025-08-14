Dr. Vece Paes: An Era of Sporting Excellence Passes

Dr. Vece Paes, a key figure in Indian sports history and father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away on Thursday at the age of 80, suffering from age-related ailments. Dr. Paes was a member of the Indian men's hockey team that clinched a bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Admitted to Woodlands Hospital earlier this week, Dr. Paes had been battling Parkinson's disease for some time. He leaves behind a rich legacy in both hockey and medicine, having served as a consultant with numerous sports organizations, including the Indian Davis Cup team.

The sports community mourns the loss of a leader and pioneer. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and other sports personalities expressed their condolences, underscoring Dr. Paes' lasting impact on Indian sports and his efforts in promoting a sporting culture in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)