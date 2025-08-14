Left Menu

Dr. Vece Paes: An Era of Sporting Excellence Passes

Dr. Vece Paes, an acclaimed Indian sports figure and father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away at 80 due to age-related ailments. His multifaceted career spanned being a hockey Olympian and a sports medicine expert. Paes significantly influenced India's sporting culture and shaped the careers of many athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:30 IST
Dr. Vece Paes: An Era of Sporting Excellence Passes
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Vece Paes, a key figure in Indian sports history and father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away on Thursday at the age of 80, suffering from age-related ailments. Dr. Paes was a member of the Indian men's hockey team that clinched a bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Admitted to Woodlands Hospital earlier this week, Dr. Paes had been battling Parkinson's disease for some time. He leaves behind a rich legacy in both hockey and medicine, having served as a consultant with numerous sports organizations, including the Indian Davis Cup team.

The sports community mourns the loss of a leader and pioneer. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and other sports personalities expressed their condolences, underscoring Dr. Paes' lasting impact on Indian sports and his efforts in promoting a sporting culture in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025