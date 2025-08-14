Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Claims Lives

A devastating cloudburst hit Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the tragic loss of at least 17 lives. BJD president Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences and praised rescue efforts. The toll is expected to rise as the disaster struck a remote village with challenging access.

Updated: 14-08-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Claims Lives
On Thursday, a devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district resulted in the tragic death of at least 17 people. The local officials, while confirming the current toll, have warned that it could further escalate. Rescue operations have, however, successfully saved 65 individuals from the affected area.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident. He conveyed his prayers and support to the bereaved families, urging strength during this difficult period. Patnaik emphasized the resilience of those affected and hailed the commendable efforts of the rescue personnel involved.

The community has been particularly impacted as the cloudburst struck Chositi, a remote village on the path to the Machail Mata temple. The incident unfolded between 12 noon and 1 pm, highlighting the unpredictable fury of nature and the need for robust emergency response mechanisms.

