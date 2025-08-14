Bobby Deol Joins Spy Universe: A Thrilling Entry in 'Alpha'

In a thrilling development for Bollywood's espionage genre, actor Bobby Deol is set to join Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in YRF's much-anticipated spy thriller 'Alpha'. The announcement was made through an unexpected post-credits scene in the newly released 'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

The intriguing scene provided audiences with their first look at Deol's character. In the clip, widely shared on social media, he imprints a covert agency's logo on a young girl's hand, which leads to a mysterious exchange about the 'Alpha'. This revelation has sparked significant interest among netizens.

Sparking further excitement, actress Sharvari took to social media expressing her thrill about being part of the project. She showered praises on Deol for his captivating screen presence in the reveal. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is scheduled for a Christmas Day release, setting high expectations for Bollywood's spy universe expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)