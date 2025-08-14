Unity in Diversity: Ladakh MP's Call for a Stronger Nation

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa has highlighted the crucial role of unity among all communities in India's freedom struggle, urging citizens to uphold this unity to solidify India as the world's strongest nation.

Issuing a heartfelt message on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, Haneefa paid tribute to the brave soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country's independence and security.

Drawing from his childhood experiences in Kargil, he underscored the enduring sacrifices made by soldiers and communities alike, calling for contributions toward national unity beyond sectarian differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)