Unity in Diversity: Ladakh MP's Call for a Stronger Nation
Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa emphasized unity among all communities in India's freedom struggle and urged citizens to uphold this unity for India to become the world's strongest nation. He paid tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives and highlighted the significant role of unity and sacrifices in achieving independence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa has highlighted the crucial role of unity among all communities in India's freedom struggle, urging citizens to uphold this unity to solidify India as the world's strongest nation.
Issuing a heartfelt message on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, Haneefa paid tribute to the brave soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country's independence and security.
Drawing from his childhood experiences in Kargil, he underscored the enduring sacrifices made by soldiers and communities alike, calling for contributions toward national unity beyond sectarian differences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soldiers Honored: Tragedy in Ladakh
Cambodia and Thailand: Soldiers Repatriated Amid Border Tensions
Tragedy Strikes Fort Stewart: Shooting Leaves Five Soldiers Injured
Shooting at Fort Stewart: Army Sergeant Wounds Fellow Soldiers
Udhampur Students Craft Rakhis for Soldiers in Special Raksha Bandhan Tribute