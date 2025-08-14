Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Addresses Climate Change Impact on Natural Disasters

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted recurring natural disasters, attributing them to climate change. Speaking at Van Mahotsav, he revealed initiatives to increase forest cover and introduced schemes for rural employment. Sukhu demanded a special relief package from the Centre, recalling past relief efforts post-monsoon. Financial discipline reforms were emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu voiced concerns over increasing natural disasters, attributed to climate change, during the 76th Van Mahotsav inauguration.

He announced initiatives for enhanced forest cover and rural employment schemes while demanding relief from the Centre for disaster-impacted regions.

Sukhu stressed financial reforms and forest department's efficiency as part of the state's developmental agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

