The Call for Vigilance: Protecting the Integrity of Hindutva and the Sangh

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has called on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to be cautious of individuals joining the organisation who do not align with Hindutva ideologies. His comments came during the Marathi release of 'Mrityunjay Bharat', a book by senior RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Giri emphasized that Hindutva's effectiveness depends on the strength of the Sangh, urging members to honor the historical sacrifices that shaped India's resistance against invasions. Highlighting figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Swami Vivekananda, he stressed the importance of preserving cultural integrity and unity.

Warning against the influx of non-aligned individuals, Giri compared their potential impact to pollutants in the Ganga River. He reiterated the importance of maintaining a robust Hindu population to ensure India's prosperity, urging vigilance to protect the organization's core values and mission.